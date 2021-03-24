Opinion

Scapegoating education

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
3
0

Do you know who I am? Here we go. We enter into the theater ordained deftly with the smudges of cronyism, political mudslinging, corruption, lies, patronage/stature and the trailblazer: “The Protocol/Stature Culture”. Also, Bear in mind that we live in a state deeply rooted in a sea of problems ranging from political/social desolation, economic downturn at the one extreme to the inferiority complex succored by the ‘entitlement culture’ at the other extreme. We live in a state where the people are often bumped off or spirited out in the broad daylight when they refuse to subscribe to or to toe the official line. The ‘entitlement culture’ may rightly be considered as the root of all our problems.

In such a culture, people at the lower rungs of the economic, societal stature ladder are often oppressed at the hands of the people who occupy the higher rungs of the ladder. The problems of the entitled ‘few’ get solved in a matter of seconds whereas the perennial problems of the downtrodden rarely see a light of rectification. The very same culture doesn’t accord due attention to education and is often sidelined in the policy matters. Various trivial problems, generated primarily by the lack of accord to it, often get precedence in the policy matters.

- Advertisement -

The phenomenon can easily be reflected in the recent government’s policy matters since the onset of Coronavirus pandemic. Education wasn’t given a due importance. Education was often preceded by the discussion/unraveling of policies on economic matters such as the opening of markets, societal matters such as resuming the operations of “Marriage halls” etc. Education was given a lip-service.

It is not beyond the comprehension of occupants of official corridors that online education is no substitute for physical/in person education. The essence of education is greatly scurried by online education. A huge horde of unskilled workforce is in the process of making. Again, it is beyond the comprehension of laymen, that why do the educational institutions get a precedence in matters of closure even when they are better positioned to enforce the SOPs as opposed to the markets or “marriage halls”.

Education provides a basic foundation stone for both the exemplary progress in different fields and the opposite downturn in the very same fields in matters of neglect. A due attention to education is imperative for the higher authorities and the society alike. Without due diligence to education, the economic, technological, social disparity gaps would be further expanding with serious ramifications for the whole of the structural block of the state.

Muhammad Tayyab

Rawalpindi

Previous articleKashmir and peace with India
Next articlePlague in Australia
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Unemployment

As we know Unemployment imposes a negative impact on individual lives and society as well. Due to no or low origin of income, people...
Read more
Letters

Pollution in Karachi

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to take serious action towards the air pollution problems in Karachi. The air of...
Read more
Letters

Decrease in GDP

Gross Domestic Products are total amount of the goods produced in a country during one year. It is important because it tells us about...
Read more
Letters

Plague in Australia

After Fire and Covid-19, Plague has broken out in Australia. It is a big disaster and moment of concern for Australia. Plague is badly...
Read more
Editorials

Kashmir and peace with India

In his Pakistan Day message to PM Imran Khan, Indian PM Narendra Modi expressed his country’s desire for cordial relations with Pakistani people. What...
Read more
Editorials

Sugar prices rise

That sugar prices are touching Rs 100 per kg, with the price reaching Rs 110 per kg in Karachi at the moment the highest,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Pollution in Karachi

This is to draw the attention of the higher authorities to take serious action towards the air pollution problems in Karachi. The air of...

Decrease in GDP

Plague in Australia

Scapegoating education

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.