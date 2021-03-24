Plague in Australia

After Fire and Covid-19, Plague has broken out in Australia. It is a big disaster and moment of concern for Australia. Plague is badly affecting the life of people there. Restaurant workers complain that we are not able to store groceries in big amounts because in every container we find a big amount of dead mice.

Local said the morning starter of conversation has been changed from weather conditions to “how many mice did you caught last night”. We still have not found a permanent remedy against Covid-19 and here it is plague. We know the disaster of ‘great plague’, if it starts spreading outside Australia then the situation would become worse than we think.

Syeda Maleeha Kiran

Karachi