PML-N leader contracts coronavirus

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former senator Javed Abbasi on Tuesday contracted Covid-19.

After experiencing symptoms for two days, I tested for Covid-19 which came back positive, Abbasi said in a statement.

He said he has quarantined himself at home and sought prayers from friends and well-wishers.

Abbasi remained a member of the Senate from March 2015 to March 2021 on a technocrat seat.

A number of high-profile politicians, including the prime minister, have tested positive for the contagious disease since it was first detected in the country in February last.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are among the politicians who contracted the disease so far.