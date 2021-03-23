NATIONAL

Protests block Rawalpindi’s airport road after murder of minor

By News Desk

Rawalpindi’s airport road was blocked on Tuesday following the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl, wherein the protests attempted to break into the police station where the main suspect is being kept.

The police detained a man identified as Babar Masih after a little girl went missing a day earlier in the Jhanda Chechi area. According to the reports, the girl was kidnapped after she had gone to a nearby shop to buy something.

The girl’s body was later found under the bed of the family’s neighbour. Masih was detained after the incident and moved to the Civili Lines police station, where the protesters gathered asking the officers to hand-over the alleged culprit, saying they would hang him publicly.

A confrontation took place between the police officers and the protesters as the former barred the latter from entering the premises. Elite force commandos were also deputed on the site to beef up the security.

Upon the arrival of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Adnan and Operations Senior Superintendent (SSP), the protesters were assured that justice would be delivered and that the suspect would be produced in the court with concrete evidence.

The police said that as per the initial investigation, the minor was sexually assaulted before being killed. However, they added that that the post-mortem report could ascertain the suspicion and the cause of death.

It added that the suspect, Babar Masih, is being interrogated, adding that his DNA sample will also be sent for a test.

World

UN chief concerned over rising violence against Asians

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "profoundly concerned" about the rise of violence against Asians and people of Asian descent since the coronavirus...

PTI-PPP on same page for resolution of problems facing Sindh: Ismail

More Chinese vaccine jabs to reach Pakistan by March 31

Nation observes Pakistan Day sans traditional fervour amid Covid-19

