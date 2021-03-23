HEADLINES

Opposition resorting to attacks instead of answering the law: says Shibli

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that a mindset that thinks of law as subservient to it is not doing politics, but something else.

Instead of answering questions, the law is asking, the opposition is instead resorting to attacks, said the information minister while addressing a photography exhibition in Islamabad, held with regards to Pakistan Day.

Shibli’s comments appeared to be in reference to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief’s, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, statement that workers of the alliance will accompany Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz to NAB’s hearing on March 26.

Further referring to the PML-N supremo, Shibli said that Nawaz Sharif fled the law. “They fled from the country whenever they were faced with challenging times,” he said.

The minister observed that the country’s institutions were weakened to keep a veil on corrupt practices.

The minister went on to add that the PML-N was created to strengthen businesses.

“Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is in the rent-a-crowd business,” the minister quipped, adding that the sole purpose of bringing different political parties together [under an alliance] was to safeguard personal interests.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader maintained that the opposition alliance failed to garner praise from the public for its politics.

PAKISTAN DAY:

On the occasion of Pakistan Day, Shibli said that Pakistan was earned after a lot of sacrifices.

“The armed and civil forces rendered innumerable sacrifices [for the country],” he said, adding that the PTI government was trying to build a country where the law was supreme.

“We’ll create a society where people can realise their dreams of economic prosperity. We’ll bring the powerful and the elite under the law,” he stated.

The minister further said that the PTI took measures to bring economic equality in the country, saying the government put Pakistan on the right track in a span of two-and-a-half-years. In the past, he noted, that the governments nurtured mafias under the umbrella of their politics.

“This nation, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, will reach the heights of success.”

Regarding the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the minister stressed on following the SOPs.

