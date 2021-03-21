Fazlur Rehman meets Maryam, Hamza in Lahore

With an aim to keep the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on the same page, head of the opposition alliance Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Opposition Leader of Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in Jati Umra.

As per details, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head met leadership to PML-N to discuss future strategy regarding long march and resignations from the parliament.

PDM has postponed the long march for an indefinite period after the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), a key member of the alliance, refused to resign from assemblies and stressed to continue the movement from within the parliament.

Fazlur Rehman has said that apart from PPP, all parties have agreed on giving resignations from assemblies. He said that PPP has sought more time for consultation on the issue.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had said that be it long march or no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif must return to Pakistan.

“This is not the first time that the democratic forces have encountered rigging,” he said and added he had spent 14 years of his life in jail.

After the meeting at Jati Umra, the two senior leaders of the opposition alliance addressed the media, where Fazl said that the PDM would be present during Maryam Nawaz’s hearing on March 26 with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a show of solidarity.

“The apparent reasons cited by NAB have exposed the bureau for the puppet institution it is. It has approached the court for cancellation of [Maryam’s] bail on the basis that she speaks against institutions.

“So the institution has been formed not to combat corruption but to serve other institutions,” he said.

Fazl maintained that the workers of the PDM will number in the thousands. Furthermore, he shot down any rumours of a rift within the alliance after the appointment of Yousaf Raza Gilani was appointed as the leader of the opposition in the Senate.

“PDM is not only united, through mutual consultations we have matters under control. We all have to move ahead forward. The nine parties that have a particular ideology will request the PPP to respect their viewpoint,” he said.

He added that the PDM would wait for the decision of the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) – which will meet in April – so that the alliance can move forward effectively.

On the occasion, the PML-N VP said: “I am sure [anyone who opposes this] can be made to understand that when a decision in principle is made, there is no need to revisit it”.

The PML-N vice president added that the talks are underway between PPP and PML-N over the NA-249 election in which PML-N candidate Miftah Ismail is a contender. “We will let you know when a decision is reached,” she said.

In reply to a question about the so-called rift, Maryam said that the future of Prime Minister Imran Khan is not tied to that with that of the PDM, but with his own performance.

Maryam said that the PDM will demand an answer to this “incompetence” from the government and will “fully represent and safeguard” the interests of the people. “We will not allow the government to escape from the backdoor,” she said.

