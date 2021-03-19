Safdar escapes ‘egg attack’ outside PHC, gets bail extension

PESHAWAR: An unidentified man tried to throw an egg on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Mohammad Safdar Awan outside the building of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday.

Luckily, Safdar escaped the egg attack as it hit the nearby vehicle.

The man managed to run away from the scene after Safdar picked a baton and chased the man to hit him.

In the video, the PML-N leader can be seen walking outside the court premises with a few workers by his side and journalists, when a man throws an egg. The man can then be seen running away from the reporters and journalists as Safdar, with a stick in hand, chases after him. The man got onto a rickshaw and managed to flee temporarily before he was caught by some people near the Cantt Railway Station. He was then handed over to the local police.

The incident took place a few days after ink was hurled at Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill by the PML-N workers in the premises of the Lahore High Court (LHC), where he had arrived to appear in a case. They had also tried to throw eggs at him but the PTI workers present there had thwarted the bid and thrashed the attackers.

Later, Safdar appeared before the PHC in connection with his pre-arrest bail plea. The PHC heard the pre-arrest bail plea of Safdar and the counsels of the petitioner concluded their arguments. They argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should provide the details of inquiries being carried out in a case. It is the violation of Article 13 for running parallel inquiries of a single case in Lahore and Peshawar, the counsel said.

Moreover, the NAB’s private counsel presented a chart of properties before the court.

Justice Lal Jan Khattak remarked that the chart has no signature that has been provided to the court. The court ordered the NAB prosecutor to provide the chart to the counsels of the petitioner. The court also granted permission to the anti-graft watchdog to hire a private counsel for the case.

Later, the court extended the bail of Safdar and adjourned the hearing.