Renowned cardiologist’s son drowns, grandson rescued

Dr Mobeen, 49, was caught in a riptide and drowned while rafting during his vacations in the Caribbean

By News Desk

Lahore’s renowned cardiologist Dr Shahryar Ahmed Sheikh’s only son Dr Mobeen Ahmed Sheikh passed away in an unfortunate event on Friday, according to a local news outlet.

According to the report, Dr Mobeen, 49, was caught in a riptide and drowned while rafting during his vacations in the Caribbean. However, his son, who was rafting along with him, survived the accident and was shifted to a nearby health facility for medical treatment.

Dr Mobeen graduated from the Aga Khan Medical College in 1995. He used to work in Beverly, MA and specialised in Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine. He was affiliated with Beverly Hospital.

Dr Shehryar is a renowned cardiologist and currently works at Doctors Hospital in Lahore.

  1. ڈاکٹر شہر یار احمد شیخ صاحب کے بیٹے کے سانحہ کے دکھ کے اظہار کے لیے الفاظ نہیں ہیں، اللہ تعالیٰ مغفرت اور درجات بلند فرمائے

