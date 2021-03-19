Opinion

Deadlier than before

By Editor's Mail
The third wave of covid-19 had arrived in the country. However, it is considered one of the most dangerous virus in the world.Moreover, it has killed a number of people and the fastest virus which can spread in the shape of everything. But unfortunately, people are taking it in easy task and they are not following standard operating procedures which are the sources to be safe from this virus. So, the government is requested to force the people not be together with each other, avoid shaking hands and to use sops in order to save your health from this pandemic virus.
Hashim Baloch
Turbat

