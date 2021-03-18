HEADLINES

Naya Pakistan centres on economic security, says foreign minister

Pakistan is emerging as gateway to landlocked Central Asia, Afghanistan

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistani leadership’s vision of Naya Pakistan is focused on economic security for the wellbeing and welfare of the people.
He was addressing the National Security Dialogue in the federal capital.
The foreign minister said that Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation instead of partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries.
He said that Pakistan has decided not to be a part of any regional conflict and has consciously chosen to be only a partner for peace and development.
Qureshi said that Pakistan is calling for inclusive and cooperative approaches based on enhanced economic partnerships.
He said that Pakistan is emerging as the gateway to landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan.
The foreign minister said that durable peace, security and development in the region hinge on peaceful resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
He said that India must stop violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in occupied Kashmir, halt its illegal attempts to change the demographic structure in the occupied territory and implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions.
The foreign minister said that India must also rethink its policy of fomenting destabilisation in Pakistan and embrace a progressive agenda that can benefit the entire region.
Talking about peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that Pakistan has steadfastly supported an Afghan-led an Afghan-owned peace process as there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Previous articleSHC suspends membership of Faryal, Asad Sikandar over dog bite cases
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

SHC suspends membership of Faryal, Asad Sikandar over dog bite cases

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench on Thursday suspended the membership of two of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Members of Parliamentary...
Read more
HEADLINES

PM says accountability of politicians should be done after every five years

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that as the mandate of the government is for five years, politicians should be held accountable every five...
Read more
HEADLINES

Making Pakistan a model of State of Madinah is final goal, says President Alvi

MADEJI: Making Pakistan a model of the State of Madinah is the final goal as envisioned by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Imran receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced. وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کورونا ویکسین...
Read more
NATIONAL

US consul general lauds access programme graduates

MULTAN: US Consul General in Lahore Catherine Rodriguez on Thursday congratulated 250 students on the successful completion of the State Department-funded English Access Microscholarship...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan condemns Niger attacks that killed 58

NIAMEY: Pakistan on Thursday condemned a militant attack in a convoy and a village in Niger that killed at least 58 people. Monday's attacks occurred...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

HEADLINES

Imran receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, his office announced. وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے کورونا ویکسین...

US consul general lauds access programme graduates

Pakistan condemns Niger attacks that killed 58

NAB summons Maryam in land allotment case

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.