Naya Pakistan centres on economic security, says foreign minister

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistani leadership’s vision of Naya Pakistan is focused on economic security for the wellbeing and welfare of the people.

He was addressing the National Security Dialogue in the federal capital.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan is advocating co-existence and win-win cooperation instead of partaking in geo-political competition and rivalries.

He said that Pakistan has decided not to be a part of any regional conflict and has consciously chosen to be only a partner for peace and development.

Qureshi said that Pakistan is calling for inclusive and cooperative approaches based on enhanced economic partnerships.

He said that Pakistan is emerging as the gateway to landlocked Central Asia and Afghanistan.

The foreign minister said that durable peace, security and development in the region hinge on peaceful resolution of the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

He said that India must stop violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms in occupied Kashmir, halt its illegal attempts to change the demographic structure in the occupied territory and implement the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The foreign minister said that India must also rethink its policy of fomenting destabilisation in Pakistan and embrace a progressive agenda that can benefit the entire region.

Talking about peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi said that Pakistan has steadfastly supported an Afghan-led an Afghan-owned peace process as there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.