NATIONAL

Seven killed in Balochistan coal mining accident: official

By Staff Report

QUETTA: At least five miners and two rescue officials died of suffocation after methane gas accumulated in a coal mine in Quetta, officials said Tuesday.

The fire took place at a mine in Harnai late on Monday, said Sohail Anwer Hashmi, an official with the provincial government, Al Jazeera reported.

“The miners entered inside the mine to fill the cracks caused by [the] fire, but they died of asphyxia caused by the deadly methane gas,” Hashmi said.

“The coal miners were working 1,400 feet [427 metres] deep inside the mine when the incident [was] reported,” he said.

The bodies were recovered after rescue operations through the night, Hashmi said.

It was the second mine disaster in the region within a week. Last week, six miners were killed in a blast at a coal mine in minerals-rich Balochistan.

The dead were among eight miners trapped about 1,000 feet underground when accumulating methane gas exploded at the coal field in Marwar.

In the past year alone, 102 coal miners have been killed in Balochistan in 72 different incidents, Sultan Muhammad Lala, president of the Balochistan Coal Mines Workers Federation, said.

Lala said the government and mine owners were not ensuring safe working conditions at the sites.

An explosion caused by methane gas at another coal mine in Marwar in May 2018 killed 20 workers. In August that year, another methane-fueled explosion in Quetta killed seven.

In 2011, 45 coal miners were killed by a methane gas explosion, also in Balochistan.

Previous articleECP rejects PPP request against Imran over uplift funds announcement
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP rejects PPP request against Imran over uplift funds announcement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected as non-maintainable a petition of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) against the proposal to...
Read more
NATIONAL

FIR of Karachi blast registered

KARACHI: The counter-terrorism department (CTD) registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified terrorists on Tuesday, a day after a remote-controlled bomb went off...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC upholds ECP Daska re-election order

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a request to declare as void the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on the contentious...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bahrain lauds PN’s efforts for regional stability

ISLAMABAD/MANAMA: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, held separate meetings with the Commander-in-Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Beijing to issue visas to foreigners, including Pakistanis, who take China jabs

BEIJING: China is poised to ease border restrictions to allow some foreigners — including from the United States, India and Pakistan — back in,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt made ECP resignation demand to ‘escape’ funding case verdict: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the government demanded the resignation of chief...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bahrain lauds PN’s efforts for regional stability

ISLAMABAD/MANAMA: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, who is on an official visit to Bahrain, held separate meetings with the Commander-in-Chief...

Beijing to issue visas to foreigners, including Pakistanis, who take China jabs

Govt made ECP resignation demand to ‘escape’ funding case verdict: Abbasi

Three children found dead at home in Quetta

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.