Professional excellence, extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said professional excellence and extensive training ensure effective response against all challenges.

The COAS visited troops of Lahore Corps in the field and was briefed about operational preparedness of the formation, interacted with troops carrying out maintenance of defences and also witnessed small arms firing, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS appreciated troops for their professionalism and high training standards. The COAS also advised officers and men to stay focused in their professional pursuits and keep abreast with changing nature of the threats faced by the country.

Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz accompanied the COAS during the visit.