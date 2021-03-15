HEADLINES

Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip

By Agencies

Top US diplomat Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin arrive in Tokyo on Monday on their first overseas trip, looking to rally key Asian allies as a bulwark to China.

The pair, travelling separately, will meet in Japan for the first leg of their trip, holding talks with their counterparts as well as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

They will both continue on to South Korea, before Defence Secretary Austin heads separately to India and Secretary of State Blinken holds talks back in the United States with Chinese officials.

President Joe Biden’s team has been deliberately slow to start the usually hectic pace of diplomatic travel that marks a new administration, hoping to set an example discouraging travel during the pandemic.

But the administration has also made clear it wants to reset US relations with the rest of the world, particularly traditional allies, after the tumult of the Donald Trump era.

In a joint opinion piece in the Washington Post on Monday, Austin and Blinken said they would be looking to “revitalise our ties with friends and partners”.

The visit will also be about presenting a united front on the challenges posed by China.

“Our combined power makes us stronger when we must push back against China’s aggression and threats,” they wrote.

“Together, we will hold China accountable when it abuses human rights in Xinjiang and Tibet, systematically erodes autonomy in Hong Kong, undercuts democracy in Taiwan or asserts maritime claims in the South China Sea that violate international law.

“If we don’t act decisively and lead, Beijing will.”

TALKS WITH CHINESE OFFICIALS:

Speaking in Hawaii before heading to the region, Austin said he and Blinken would be “listening and learning”.

Washington was seeking to enhance US military capacity with its allies, he added, warning that the “competitive edge that we’ve had has eroded” as China rapidly modernises its army.

“We still maintain that edge. We are going to increase that edge going forward,” he told reporters at the seat of the US military command for the Indo-Pacific region.

“Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans […] to be able to offer a credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the US.”

The pair arrive in Asia after an unprecedented summit of the leaders of the so-called “Quad” — an informal alliance of the United States, Japan, India and Australia seen as a counterbalance to China’s increasing influence.

Blinken’s events in Tokyo and Seoul will be largely virtual, with addresses to Japanese business leaders and journalists by video conference, though his talks with officials will be in person.

In Seoul, he will consult on Biden’s review of policy towards Pyongyang in the wake of Trump’s summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Pentagon said Austin will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and seek a deepening partnership with India, whose relations with China have worsened following a deadly Himalayan clash last year.

Blinken will return from Seoul to the United States and join Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan for talks in Anchorage with their Chinese counterparts.

Blinken said last week he expected to “lay out in very frank terms many concerns that we have with Beijing’s actions and behaviour”.

Any future engagement would “really have to be based on the proposition that we’re seeing tangible progress and tangible outcomes on the issues of concern to us with China”, he told the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

Previous articleCases to be registered against those responsible of sharing questionable content during Aurat March
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Cases to be registered against those responsible of sharing questionable content during Aurat March

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Sahibzada Noorul Haq Qadri has said cases would be registered against the responsible for uploading objectionable...
Read more
HEADLINES

Ink, egg thrown at Shahbaz Gill’s face at LHC

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Monday threw ink and an egg on the face of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM)...
Read more
World

Afghan peace talks should rotate among countries, envoy says amid stall

ABU DHABI: Afghan peace talks, now stalled in Qatar, should be rotated to other venues, Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAR) said,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Islamic scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives assassination attempt in Jhelum

One of Pakistan’s prominent Islamic scholars and YouTubers, Muhammad Ali Mirza, survived a second assassination attempt late on Sunday, it emerged. The Jhelum-based preacher escaped...
Read more
World

Flights canceled during China’s worst sandstorm in a decade

BEIJING: China’s capital and a wide swath of the country’s north were enveloped Monday in the worst sandstorm in a decade, leading to the...
Read more
World

Who run the Grammys? Women. Beyoncé, Swift make history.

NEW YORK: Female performers including Beyoncé and Taylor Swift had a record-making night at the 2021 Grammy Awards, a jam-packed but socially distanced show...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Report ranks Pakistan among world’s largest arms importers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan was among the biggest importers of major arms in Asia and Oceania regions from 2016-2020 while globally it ranked 10th, accounting for...

Islamic scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives assassination attempt in Jhelum

Govt calls for ECP CEC, members to quit

Sindh reimposes restrictions to halt third coronavirus wave

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.