NATIONAL

PTI leader Sheikh’s bail extended

By INP

KARACHI: A district and sessions court in Malir on Saturday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in a case pertaining to violence, attacking and hurling death threats to officials of the anti-encroachment department and police during an operation against illegal encroachments last month.

During the hearing, the court expressed displeasure at the investigation officer (IO) for failing to produce a progress report and directed the authorities to present the report in the next hearing.

Subsequently, the court extended his bail until March 24 and adjourned the hearing.

In February, the Sindh government launched an anti-encroachment drive on the outskirts of Karachi, demolishing dozens of farmhouses claimed to be owned by Sheikh and his family and recovered around 1,700 acres of state-owned land.

As officials insisted that the action was part of a government drive in line with the Supreme Court’s directives against encroachments, Sheikh and PTI came up with a strong reaction describing the action of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) administration as political vendetta and vowed to take up the issue at all relevant forums.

“I and my family owned these lands since 2001,” the opposition leader had said at the time.

“The land was acquired after meeting all formalities. We were awarded the land on a 99-year lease by the relevant department. We have all the required documents, but let me tell you it’s not about documents or legality […] it aims at stopping someone from struggling against their corruption but it would never happen.”

Previous articleSmart lockdown imposed in three Punjab cities
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

LAHORE

Smart lockdown imposed in three Punjab cities

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday imposed smart lockdowns in several neighbourhoods of Lahore, Rawalpindi and Gujrat -- identified as coronavirus hotspots -- to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Compliance with Covid-19 guidelines crucial to slow third wave: Sultan

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday urged the people to strictly adhere to Covid-19 guidelines in view of...
Read more
NATIONAL

TTP threatens Aurat March organisers over profanity claims

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has threatened rights activists who organised demonstrations to mark International Women’s Day in the country, accusing them of blasphemy and...
Read more
HEADLINES

Senate victories have buried PDM politics: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the victory of Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi as chairman and deputy...
Read more
HEADLINES

WHO approves Janssen vaccine for COVAX roll-out

ISLAMABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday listed the Covid-19 vaccine, Ad26.COV2.S, developed by Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), for emergency use in all...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM vows to challenge Gillani’s rejected votes in SC

ISLAMABAD: The controversy which triggered over seven rejected votes of the opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), in the Senate chairman election on Friday has...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

PCB recalls Sharjeel Khan for T20 series in Africa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has recalled opening batsman Sharjeel Khan after more than four years for next month’s T20 International series in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The...

New Zealand marks two years since Christchurch mosques killings

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in western Afghanistan

Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Jews get Covid-19 vaccine but still face resentment

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.