Imran okays creation of body to boost local drone production

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the establishment of a drone authority to introduce an institutionalised mechanism for facilitating the development and regulation of the burgeoning sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Civil Drone Authority (CDA) will promote, regulate and control the unmanned aircraft sector and decide matters relating to licensing, import, manufacturing, examination, and issuance of drone permits, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a tweet.

وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے سول ڈرون اتھارٹی کے قیام کی منظوری دے دی سول ڈرون اتھارٹی کے قیام کا مقصد ملک میں ڈرون ٹیکنالوجی کا فروغ، ڈویلپمنٹ اور اس اہم شعبے کو ریگولیٹ کرنا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/kTAgZ7Bqmd — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 13, 2021

Chairing a meeting of the cabinet in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the CDA would help in employing drone technology for commercial use, research and development, agriculture, and other peaceful purposes.

He observed the establishment of the authority will not only fill the existing legislative vacuum that had prevented the regulation of this sector but will also be instrumental in the promotion and domestic production of drones.

He said effective use of the technology in various sectors would also help optimise resources, and improve service delivery.

Imran directed authorities to expedite legislation for establishing the CDA, adding that a bill in this regard should be approved by the cabinet before being placed before the National Assembly.

The development comes a day after the prime minister approved a draft ordinance for the establishment of the body.

Headed by the Aviation Division secretary, the composition of authority include senior-level representation from Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), ministries of defense production, interior and science and technology.

It will also include representatives from the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Three aviation experts will also act as members of the body.

The composition will serve to ensure coordination among all stakeholders on matters relating to the smooth functioning of the body, the Associated Press of Pakistan said.

The green light to set up a committee to formulate a legislative and regulatory body that would expand a safer and legalised use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in diverse sectors was given by Imran in December last when he approved the country’s first drone policy in an effort to boost local drones manufacturing industry.