World

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in western Afghanistan

By Agencies

HERAT: A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan’s western Herat province, officials said.

Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people including civilians and security forces have been hurt in the explosion.

Dozens of homes and shops were also damaged in the blast as rescuers rushed to the scene to help several people trapped under the rubble, Qatali said.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing but local officials blamed the Taliban insurgents.

Representatives of the Taliban, which has been fighting a foreign-backed Afghan government since they were ousted from power by US-led forces in late 2001, were not immediately available to comment.

Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and insurgent Taliban in Qatar’s capital Doha have struggled to make progress amid international calls to reduce violence.

Russia plans to hold a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on March 18 and has invited several regional players, including the Afghan government and politicians to jumpstart the peace process as diplomacy by foreign powers including Washington ramps up.

It comes at a crunch time for the peace process as a May 1 deadline for foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan looms and the United States reviews its plans.

Previous articleIsrael’s Ultra-Orthodox Jews get Covid-19 vaccine but still face resentment
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Jews get Covid-19 vaccine but still face resentment

JERUSALEM: Outside the synagogue in Jerusalem’s Ultra-Orthodox neighbourhood Har Nof, a poster bears the name of Osnat Ben Sheetrit, a pregnant mother of four...
Read more
World

Biden says free Indo-Pacific essential as he meets India, Japan, Australia leaders

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden met leaders of Australia, India and Japan on Friday, a group central to his efforts to counter China’s growing military...
Read more
World

More protests held in Myanmar as South Korea suspends defence exchanges

YANGON: Myanmar activists held more rallies against the junta on Friday as South Korea said it would suspend defence exchanges and reconsider development aid to...
Read more
World

OPEC sees strong oil demand in second half of 2021

Global oil demand is set to benefit from stronger economic recovery and vaccinations in the second half of this year, OPEC said in its...
Read more
World

Eye on China, Biden holds first summit with Japan, India, Australia

United States President Joe Biden on Friday holds the first-ever four-way summit with the leaders of Australia, India and Japan, ramping up efforts to...
Read more
World

Myanmar junta accuses Suu Kyi of taking bribes as eight killed in anti-coup protests

YANGON: Myanmar’s military government on Thursday alleged that deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi had accepted illegal payments, while eight people were killed when security...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.