NATIONAL

Malala signs Apple TV deal

By Agencies

LONDON: Activist Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize as a teenager after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.

The multi-year partnership would “draw on her ability to inspire people around the world”, the company said in a statement, adding that content would also include animation and children’s series.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to support women, young people, writers, and artists in reflecting the world as they see it,” the 23-year-old was quoted as saying.

Yousafzai earned the wrath of the militants as a 10-year-old in Mingora city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa when she began campaigning for education rights for girls.

At the time, proscribed Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had gained a significant foothold in the Swat Valley, banning education for girls and employment for women.

Yousafzai drew international attention with a series of blogs and articles she wrote about everyday life and hopes for a better future, but her fame incensed the Taliban, whose leadership ordered her murder.

In October 2012, a Taliban assassin shot the then-15-year-old as she rode home on a bus from school. The bullet struck near her left eye, went through her neck, and lodged in her shoulder.

She recovered after months of treatment at home and abroad before co-writing a best-selling memoir titled “I am Malala”, which drew even more international attention.

Yousafzai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize as a 17-year-old in 2014, sharing the award with Kailash Satyarthi, a children’s rights activist from India.

She graduated from Britain’s Oxford University last year and has since created a digital publication for girls and women, and formed her own TV production company.

“I believe in the power of stories to bring families together, forge friendships, build movements, and inspire children to dream,” she was quoted as saying in Monday’s statement.

Previous articleECP to take up PTI request for Gillani’s disqualification today
Next articleAbbasi claims Imran trust vote aided by ‘certain quarters’
Avatar
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran pushes for polls transparency to ensure fair elections

ISLAMABAD: Observing that electronic voting was essential to ensure transparency and enable millions of Pakistan nationals living abroad to vote in the next general...
Read more
NATIONAL

Joint resolution demands interim provincial status for GB

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution demanding provisional provincial status and representation in Parliament for the semi-autonomous region. The resolution was...
Read more
NATIONAL

Abbasi claims Imran trust vote aided by ‘certain quarters’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the vote of confidence that Prime Minister Imran Khan won was "ensured"...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP to take up PTI request for Gillani’s disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Com­mission of Pakistan (ECP) will take up a petition today filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking early hearing of its request...
Read more
HEADLINES

Vawda moves SHC to stop ECP from hearing disqualification case

Admitting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Faisal Vawda’s petition against the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) February 24 decision for immediate hearing, the Sindh High Court...
Read more
HEADLINES

Buzdar seeks Italian investment in SEZs

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide maximum facilities to investors in the province. Talking...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Malala signs Apple TV deal

LONDON: Activist Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize as a teenager after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with...

ECP to take up PTI request for Gillani’s disqualification today

Saudi Arabia approves support for pilgrimage operators after Covid-19

India women’s team to play England in one-off Test this year

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.