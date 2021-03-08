HEADLINES

TTP reorganising in country: Rasheed

Asad says culprits of attacks on cops to be taken to task soon

By TLTP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that security forces, including police, have rendered great sacrifices to restore peace in the country.
The interior minister was talking to the media at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday after inquiring about the health of the police officials injured in a firing incident in the federal capital on Sunday night.
“Yesterday, two police officials were martyred in Lahore and Islamabad,” Rasheed said, adding the terrorists have been defeated and their remnants will also be eliminated. The minister further said that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is reorganising in Pakistan, adding, “There are threats in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Karachi.”
Referring to the four terrorists killed in Waziristan on Sunday, he added that the police and armed forces have been battling terrorism. “These measures will help restore peace,” he maintained.
The interior minister also announced a compensation of Rs27.5 million for the heirs of the martyred cops.
Meanwhile, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar also reached PIMS and inquired after the health of the injured police personnel.
Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Asad said, “The personnel were martyred while two other officials were injured in yesterday’s unfortunate incident.” He added that both the injured personnel are in a better condition at the moment. “Police are probing the incident from different angles and those responsible will be taken to task soon.” The minister further said that the police will be provided with all the resources to nab the culprits.
On Sunday evening, Race Course Police Station Station House Officer (SHO) Imran Abbas was shot dead by unidentified assailants. In another attack in the federal capital, a cop was gunned down by assailants riding a motorcycle when they were on their routine patrolling of the area.
The funeral prayers of the slain cop were offered in Rawalpindi, and were attended by the interior minister, station commander, deputy commissioner, RPO, CPO Ahsan Younus and a large number of police officials and citizens.
A floral wreath was also laid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. SHO Abbas was laid to rest at the Army Graveyard, Race Course.

Previous articleImran lambasts Opp for bribing senator before upcoming election
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Imran lambasts Opp for bribing senator before upcoming election

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday has said the opposition parties have already begun offering bribes to Senators in the hopes of securing the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Govt has ‘destroyed’ the media, asserts Justice Isa

Justice Qazi Faez Isa argued before the Supreme Court (SC) that the federal government has "destroyed" the media and is controlling it in an attempt...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Solid evidence’ of horse-trading in Senate elections: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said that the government will present "solid evidence" to support its claim of horse-trading during...
Read more
LAHORE

NCOC to review schools opening decision after surge in Covid positivity rate

ISLAMABAD: In view of the alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the past week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tributes pour in as nation observes women’s day

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has emphasised on women empowerment through better health and education, hereditary rights and financial independence. Addressing a ceremony in connection...
Read more
NATIONAL

CAA to allow new airlines to begin international operations

KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has decided to help new airlines under an aviation policy start international operations after completing a mandatory six-month...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

LAHORE

NCOC to review schools opening decision after surge in Covid positivity...

ISLAMABAD: In view of the alarming surge in coronavirus cases in the past week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided...

Tributes pour in as nation observes women’s day

Sindh Covid-19 positivity surges after over a month

CAA to allow new airlines to begin international operations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.