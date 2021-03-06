NATIONAL

Man, woman killed for ‘honour’ in Kohistan: police

By News Desk

In yet another case of honour killing, a woman and a man were executed in the name of honour by unknown assailants on Friday in Jalkot area of Kohistan district.
According to details, police have confirmed the duo, including a woman, was killed for honour. However, the identities of both, the deceased and the assailants have not yet been made public.
Police are probing the crime and are on the lookout for the suspects in the killings.
Earlier on February 23, a man in Swat killed two people including his wife, said police. According to police, the incident of twin murder took place in Madeen area of Swat where a man killed his wife and a man for ‘honour’. Police arrested the accused, while the bodies were moved to a nearby hospital for legal formalities.
Earlier on February 6, a man allegedly opened fire at his niece and another man in Jacobabad district of Sindh, killing them on the spot. According to police, the incident occurred within the limits of Miranpur police station. “A man opened fire at his niece as she accompanied another man,” they said, adding that both of them died on the spot.
They further said that the accused was able to run away from the incident site. The police shifted the bodies to a hospital for medico-legal formalities as they launched an operation to apprehend the accused.

