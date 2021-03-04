Hearing in bail petitions of PTI leader Sheikh adjourned

Karachi police had arrested Sheikh on February 16 from outside a polling station in Malir neighbourhood after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered his expulsion from the constituency.

The following day, the police booked him under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in a case filed at the Memon Goth police station.

The other case pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive.