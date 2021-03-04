Hearing in bail petitions of PTI leader Sheikh adjourned

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing in bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in two cases.
Karachi police had arrested Sheikh on February 16 from outside a polling station in Malir neighbourhood after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered his expulsion from the constituency.
The following day, the police booked him under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in a case filed at the Memon Goth police station.
The other case pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive.
Speaking to the reporters, Sheikh said the cases were lodged against him out of political vengeance.
“The cases are aimed at muzzling my voice in the Sindh Assembly,” he claimed.
The opposition leader had approached the high court after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday rejected his bail request but granted the same to six other suspects nominated in a case pertaining to violation of the ECP rules during a by-election.