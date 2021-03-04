CITY

Hearing in bail petitions of PTI leader Sheikh adjourned

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday adjourned hearing in bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh in two cases.

Karachi police had arrested Sheikh on February 16 from outside a polling station in Malir neighbourhood after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered his expulsion from the constituency.

The following day, the police booked him under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 in a case filed at the Memon Goth police station.

The other case pertains to attempted murder, interference in government duties and disruption during an anti-encroachment drive.

Speaking to the reporters, Sheikh said the cases were lodged against him out of political vengeance.

“The cases are aimed at muzzling my voice in the Sindh Assembly,” he claimed.

The opposition leader had approached the high court after an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday rejected his bail request but granted the same to six other suspects nominated in a case pertaining to violation of the ECP rules during a by-election.

Previous articlePakistan lauds China on eradicating poverty
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

KARACHI

Hearing in PPP leader’s bail petition adjourned

ISLAMABAD: Hearing in bail petition of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former National Assembly (NA) opposition leader Syed Khursheed Shah was again adjourned...
Read more
KARACHI

Sindh Information secretary assures maximum help to media persons

Sindh Information Secretary Rafique Ahmed Buriro on Tuesday visited various sections of his department, including directorate of press information, admin and accounts, advertisement, press,...
Read more
KARACHI

ATC denies bail to PTI leader

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi on Monday denied bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate

KARACHI: The election tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the objection raised on the nomination of Pakistan People's Party (PPP)...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi man arrested for murdering couple

KARACHI: Karachi police on Sunday said to have arrested a man for murdering a couple in a New Karachi neighbourhood. Jamil, 70, and his wife...
Read more
KARACHI

Federal govt would be responsible if law and order situation deteriorates in Sindh: Nasir

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the federal government has resorted to cheap tactics after some...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bahawalpur Corps starts annual winter drill: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Troops of Bahawalpur Corps are practicing drills and procedures as part of an annual winter collective training exercise, “Zarb-e-Hadeed”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said...

Myanmar police break up protests again after bloodiest day since coup

HBL PSL postponed after six players test positive for Covid-19

Yemen’s Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.