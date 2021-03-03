Opinion

Remembering Ejaz Durrani

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Acclaimed Film Actor and ex-husband of Melody Queen Madam Noorjahan Ejaz Durrani Passed Away in Lahore early Monday Morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 86. He was a Superstar during Pakistan Film Industry’s Golden era who rose to stardom through a blockbuster Movie of Pakistan’s History Heer Ranjha in which he was paired up with film star Firdous who passed away last year.

He held around 150 films to his credit, popular among those were Pak Daman, Dildar, Mirza Sahiban, Dia Aur Toofan, Zarqa, Sola Aaney, and Ishq Na Puchhe Zaat. Born in 1935 in Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat, the Lollywood veteran also served as the vice president of the Film Producers Association. He was considered one of the pioneers in strengthening Pakistani entertainment during his four-decade career, the first hero of the local film industry able to charm, attract and influence those around him. He ruled over the film industry during the 60s and early 70s but faced a sharp decline with the emergence of Nadeem, Waheed Murad, and Shahid. Durrani married Melody Queen Noorjahan but untied the knot after 12 years of togetherness. He married Firdous later as their affair was the take of the town at that time. Actors and actresses of Pakistan.s entertainment industry took to Twitter to pay homage to the Super Star of the golden age. Chaudry Kamran Ejaz Chairman Film Distributors Associations Said that; Ejaz was an iconic figure and a source of inspiration for young actors and was always optimistic about reviving the lost glory of the Pakistan Film industry.

- Advertisement -

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal

 

Previous articlePM campaigning
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

PM campaigning

Prime Minister Imran Khan continued meetings with members of the National Assembly (MNAs) on second day Tuesday here at the Parliament House ahead of...
Read more
Letters

Murad on the offensive

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Sunday said the opposition was once again exposed by opposing open ballot for Senate elections...
Read more
Letters

Kashoggi’s murder

Jamal Kashoggi was a saudi Arabian author,columnist for the washingtan post who was assassinated at the saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 october 2018...
Read more
Letters

Opposition controversy

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said that the opposition intentionally wanted to make Senate elections disputed. “The opposition knew...
Read more
Comment

Healing our divided America

In 1967, the Kerner Commission, created by President Lyndon Johnson to investigate the riots that had engulfed America’s cities, concluded that “Our nation is...
Read more
Comment

Djà vu or a Kashmir solution?

India and Pakistan have both announced to “strictly observe” the truce along the Line of Control and all other sectors “in the interest of...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Covid-19 vaccination a must for 2021 Hajj: Saudi ministry

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has ruled that only people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to attend the Hajj this year. According...

National Covid death toll crosses 13,000 mark

Afridi reportedly earns PM’s ire for wasting vote in Senate polls

Hafeez Shaikh to become adviser again after 4 months

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.