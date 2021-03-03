Remembering Ejaz Durrani

Acclaimed Film Actor and ex-husband of Melody Queen Madam Noorjahan Ejaz Durrani Passed Away in Lahore early Monday Morning after a prolonged illness at the age of 86. He was a Superstar during Pakistan Film Industry’s Golden era who rose to stardom through a blockbuster Movie of Pakistan’s History Heer Ranjha in which he was paired up with film star Firdous who passed away last year.

He held around 150 films to his credit, popular among those were Pak Daman, Dildar, Mirza Sahiban, Dia Aur Toofan, Zarqa, Sola Aaney, and Ishq Na Puchhe Zaat. Born in 1935 in Jalalpur Jattan, Gujrat, the Lollywood veteran also served as the vice president of the Film Producers Association. He was considered one of the pioneers in strengthening Pakistani entertainment during his four-decade career, the first hero of the local film industry able to charm, attract and influence those around him. He ruled over the film industry during the 60s and early 70s but faced a sharp decline with the emergence of Nadeem, Waheed Murad, and Shahid. Durrani married Melody Queen Noorjahan but untied the knot after 12 years of togetherness. He married Firdous later as their affair was the take of the town at that time. Actors and actresses of Pakistan.s entertainment industry took to Twitter to pay homage to the Super Star of the golden age. Chaudry Kamran Ejaz Chairman Film Distributors Associations Said that; Ejaz was an iconic figure and a source of inspiration for young actors and was always optimistic about reviving the lost glory of the Pakistan Film industry.

Kamran Khamiso Khowaja

Sujawal