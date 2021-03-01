Schools resume regular classes after drop in Covid-19 cases

ISLAMABAD: Schools across Pakistan resumed Monday regular five-day classes after the country witnessed a decline in Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks.

In November, the government had shut schools and postponed exams to try to curb new infections and a rise in the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 before opening them in phases earlier this month.

“All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1,” Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had tweeted February 25. “Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28.”

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan on Monday reported 1,392 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 38,338 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 3.63 per cent.

Mahmood’s tweet came a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said to have devised new rules after a “comprehensive review” of the coronavirus situation.

“Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks, condition of 50% work from home removed,” NCOC said.

“Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March 21 […] Indoor dining allowed from 15th March subject to the review on 10th March.”

The NCOC also allowed cinemas and shrines to reopen from March 15, with coronavirus guidelines in place.

“Wearing of masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured,” the body said.