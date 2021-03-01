NATIONAL

Schools resume regular classes after drop in Covid-19 cases

In November, the government shut schools, postponed exams to try to curb new infections

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Schools across Pakistan resumed Monday regular five-day classes after the country witnessed a decline in Covid-19 infections and deaths in recent weeks.

In November, the government had shut schools and postponed exams to try to curb new infections and a rise in the number of people in hospitals with Covid-19 before opening them in phases earlier this month.

“All schools will go back to regular 5 day classes from Monday March 1,” Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood had tweeted February 25. “Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till Feb 28.”

The government portal keeping track of the outbreak in Pakistan on Monday reported 1,392 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 38,338 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 3.63 per cent.

Mahmood’s tweet came a day after the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said to have devised new rules after a “comprehensive review” of the coronavirus situation.

“Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks, condition of 50% work from home removed,” NCOC said.

“Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March 21 […] Indoor dining allowed from 15th March subject to the review on 10th March.”

The NCOC also allowed cinemas and shrines to reopen from March 15, with coronavirus guidelines in place.

“Wearing of masks, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured,” the body said.

Previous articleSHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate
Next articleKhalilzad visits Kabul looking for ways to speed up Afghan peace process
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Isa seeks speedy trial as SC takes up review petitions

ISLAMABAD: Justice Qazi Faez Isa sought an early decision on his appeal in the majority judgement that quashed the presidential reference against him as...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reports 1,392 new Covid-19 cases, transmission rate further decreases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday reported 1,392 new infections of the coronavirus after conducting 38,338 tests, receiving back a positivity ratio of 3.63 percent. In the...
Read more
KARACHI

SHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate

KARACHI: The election tribunal of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday rejected the objection raised on the nomination of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)...
Read more
NATIONAL

UAE lauds Pakistan-India border truce along LoC

ISLAMABAD/DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed an agreement between the militaries of Pakistan and India to restore the ceasefire along the Line...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC upholds secret voting during Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Announcing its verdict on a presidential reference seeking legal opinion on the holding of Senate election through an open vote, the Supreme Court...
Read more
NATIONAL

International forces trying to destabilise country internally: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi Sunday said that some international forces were trying to destabilize Pakistan by creating chaos in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

Khalilzad visits Kabul looking for ways to speed up Afghan peace...

WASHINGTON/KABUL: The US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, held discussions on Monday with a senior Afghan official in Kabul over ways to accelerate...

Schools resume regular classes after drop in Covid-19 cases

SHC rejects objection over PPP leader’s nomination for Senate

UAE lauds Pakistan-India border truce along LoC

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.