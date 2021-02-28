Opinion

Backbreaking inflation

Prices keep rising no matter what the government does

Editorial
By Editorial
0
0

The Sensitive Price Index has gone up, 2.4 percent in the week ending Thursday, which shows that the government’s efforts to control inflation have not worked. Another element which is adding disquiet to the man in the street is the disappearance of sugar from the utility stores, which is only available to consumers ready to pay a premium of Rs 30-35 per kilo extra. If the OGRA recommendation of a petrol price increase of Rs 20.70 per litre is given full effect, the ordinary consumer will be pushed against the wall. The raging inflation shows no sign of coming under control. The government may have weathered the recent wheat shortage, but the sugar shortage has been caused by the PTI’s government’s own decisions. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initial promise to pursue the mafias causing the shortages have petered out into the current shortages, which depend on imports to bring them to an end.

One of the factors responsible for the government’s failure to control prices is the feeling of impunity it is giving by its inaction. Apart from those within its ranks who benefited from poor decision-making, none of the officials responsible for the present pass has even been transferred out. The implication is that it is not their fault, which then raises the inevitable question of who is actually responsible.

- Advertisement -

The government cannot merely hope that time will solve the problem. It is not merely a blip which will correct itself. There is a broad swathe of commodities whose prices are rising, or which are disappearing from the market. Study after study has shown that the worst thing for an economy is inflation, and study after study has shown that this is the phenomenon most heavily punished at the hustings. One reason for this is that inflation is particularly harsh on those who depend on a salary, and the salaried are also those likeliest to seek to make a change by voting. The PTI should remember that apart from direct involvement by the sugar barons and wheat monopolists in its ranks, the devaluations it carried out to satisfy the IMF also contributed significantly. The price may well be electoral defeat.

Previous articlePM Khan all in praises for China’s miraculous victory over poverty   
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Opinion

CITY NOTES: Adding insult to injury

By ordering a re-poll in NA-75, the Election Commission has merely added insult to injury. For some reason, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)...
Read more
Letters

No library in Herronk

In recent decades, Herronk has been through multifarious phases of deprivations and yet no extrinsic assists have reached so far to resolve these specified...
Read more
Letters

Vaccine concerns

Sir, as the rollout for the vaccine to combat covid-19 begins in earnest in the country, the government has announced to equip and spread...
Read more
Letters

Standing for peace

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan always stood for peace and remained ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues with...
Read more
Letters

The Tiger Woods rollover

It is unfortunate to note that the world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods had got injured in a dramatic rollover crash involving his SUV. All the...
Read more
Comment

Tourism and the pandemic

‘The COVID-19 pandemic, a global crisis like no other in modern history, has led to a sudden stop in travel and a collapse in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Bilawal predicts surprising results in Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday predicted "surprising results" in the upcoming Senate elections, following Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) recent...

CITY NOTES: Adding insult to injury

PTI ministers predict win in upcoming Senate elections

PM rejects OGRA summary to increase oil prices

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.