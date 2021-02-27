Opinion

A landmark decision

First step in the long march

Editorial
By Editorial
9
0

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) took note of the murders, firing and injuries and bad law and order situation that created harassment for voters and must have discouraged many from casting their votes. The ECP was surprised at very little response and assistance from the administration in tracking some 20 presiding officers who went missing overnight. The spokespersons of the party that has all along claimed the moral high ground meanwhile tried to explain away the incidents as common happenings in every elections. The ECP’s verdict declaring the Daska by-poll null and void and ordering action against government officials found responsible is a major step towards establishing the credentials of the ECP as an independent institution that possesses the will to execute its decisions with firmness and courage.

The use of government machinery by the PTI administration to create well-orchestrated lawlessness in NA-75 has dented Prime Minister Imran Khan’s self-projected image of a champion of righteousness and transparency. Mr Khan’s lieutenants contradicted themselves within hours of the decision, promising first to accept, unlike the PML(N) and PPP, they said, whatever verdict was delivered by the ECP, then for a short while taking credit for the freedom displayed by the it and finally staging the all-too-familiar about-turn by challenging the verdict in Supreme Court. This proved once again that the PTI leadership is yet another practitioner of realpolitik.

- Advertisement -

Establishing the ECP’s credibility is no ordinary job in a country where no election, besides the one in 1970, has gone undisputed. For this the ECP will have to establish its moral authority through verdicts that are widely seen to be just and impartial, and having been delivered without bending to pressures from powerful circles. The Chief Election Commissioner will have to resolve issues that have remained unsettled so far. Despite the presence of laws regulating election expenses, no CEC has succeeded in implementing them, thus allowing Parliament to gradually turn into a billionaire’s club. There is an absence of an effective system to efficiently resolve election disputes with the result that petitions remain unsettled for years. One hopes that the ECP will enjoy the support from all concerned quarters, including the superior judiciary, as it deals with the hurdles on its way.

Previous articleFATF extension
Next articleInitiation of India-China Border Talks
Editorial
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Covid-19 and mental health

During Corona-Virus (COVID-19) pandemic, Social sites, and Social platforms’ involvement in de escalating the outbreak was crucial. So, the International Health Authorities incited hankering...
Read more
Letters

Return of stolen assets

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday urged the world community to seek commitment from the “haven” countries to return all foreign stolen or illegitimate assets,...
Read more
Letters

Don’t ignore SOPs

The second wave of Covid-19 is more dangerous and causes more deaths than the first one. It is killing more people and creating several...
Read more
Letters

Climate change and Pakistan

As we know that the whole world is shaken worstly by the covid19 pandamic but also climate change became an other lethal challenge is...
Read more
Comment

Initiation of India-China Border Talks

The unresolved border issue, a legacy of the India-China war of October 1962, cast a long and deep dark shadow on areas of engagement...
Read more
Editorials

FATF extension

Pakistan has been kept on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its latest summit because, according to its President,...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Initiation of India-China Border Talks

The unresolved border issue, a legacy of the India-China war of October 1962, cast a long and deep dark shadow on areas of engagement...

A landmark decision

FATF extension

Epaper – February 27 LHR 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.