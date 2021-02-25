Opinion

A display of Imran Khan’s diplomatic skills 

After Afghanistan, Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka-Pakistan relations have been cordial ever since  the former’s independence in 1948. The two countries came closer during the three decades of the Tamil Tiger’s insurgency as Pakistan provided regular military assistance in the form of intelligence, weapons and training to  the Sri Lankan army. After the formation of SAARC in 1985 Pakistan-Sri Lankan economic ties were further strengthened. Currently Pakistan is Sri Lanka’s second largest trading partner in South Asia after India.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was already known in Sri Lanka where he had played cricket matches during the height of the insurgency. During his recent visit, he had to face two embarrassments. First, his address to the Sri Lankan Parliament was canceled. Then his meeting with a group of Sri Lankan Muslim parliamentarians was called off. Mr Khan’s offer to Sri Lanka to benefit from the CPEC got no immediate response either. He expressed readiness to resolve differences with India through talks. Surprisingly Mr Khan forgot to mention Siachen and Sir Creek which are among major Pak-India disputes while maintaining that Kashmir issue was the sole cause of conflict in the region. Undeterred by snubs from the Gulf where he had tried to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Mr Khan again expressed confidence that Pakistan could play a part in reducing tensions between the USA and China.

Mr Khan offered a $50 million credit line to Sri Lanka for defence ties. There was also an agreement to expand security sector cooperation while maintaining the existing mechanism to curb illegal drug trafficking, arms smuggling and other illegal activities. What could bring the people of the two countries closer are agreements to provide Rs 52 million for the promotion of sports in Sri Lanka, 100 scholarships in the field of medicines (MBBS and BDS) and plans to establish an Asian Civilisation and Culture Centre at the University of Peradeniya. Also the five MoUs related to sports, investment and cooperation between the top universities and centres of excellence of the two countries. But these require a follow-up to ensure that the MoUs are really implemented. Keeping in view the past performance of the PTI administration there is a likelihood of Mr Khan and his team once again getting absorbed in the ongoing domestic strife, forgetting the MoUs signed in Sri Lanka.

