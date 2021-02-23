‘Balochistan is being unjustly treated when it comes to the Senate elections’, says SAPM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind spoke out against the tactics of the ruling party, lamenting that he was never involved in important meetings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The SAPM, who also serves as the special assistant to the Balochistan education minister, said that the incumbent government was treating the province “unjustly” in regard to the upcoming Senate elections.

He also stated that in Balochistan, the Senate chairman’s “character is regarded with extreme dislike”. He complained that Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani did not have a relationship with the PTI, yet was more involved in matters than he himself was.

“I am the parliamentary leader of the PTI but am never consulted on any important matter,” said Rind. He added, “We are worthless when compared to Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan”.

The SAPM maintained that the Senate elections would have repercussions for the entire country and he could not predict what might come to pass.

Dissent amid the ranks of the PTI has become more common since the announcement of the ticket holders for the Senate elections. The PTI Balochistan chapter became upset after the party decided to reverse its decision of awarding the Senate ticket to Abdul Qadir.

However, Qadir himself seemed to have no issue with the decision. He had said that he “wholeheartedly accepts” the decision, adding that he would even “sacrifice his life” for Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I have always been and will remain a supporter of Imran Khan,” he said said.

Qadir said he was born and brought up in Quetta, and he had his business in Balochistan’s capital as well.

The MPA revealed that he participated in PTI’s 2012 and 2013 rallies, where he also provided logistic support to the party.

PTI took back the Senate ticket from Qadir following mounting pressure from within the party.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had travelled to Peshawar and met with the party’s lawmakers to hash out a strategy to deal with the challenge coming from the PDM.

Soon after arrival, the PM had met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Shah Farman and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The two leaders had briefed the prime minister on the issues and internal differences between the party lawmakers. The meeting had discussed progress on ongoing development projects in KP besides political issues.

Later, while talking to KP cabinet and lawmakers, PM Imran had said that the real purpose of politics is to serve the people at large. He had added that, unfortunately, people here used politics only to make money.

“They used money everywhere and their condition is a warning sign. When morality is destroyed, the nation goes to ruin. We think of the future and the betterment of our generations.

God has blessed Pakistan with everything. We are left behind because power was taken here to steal money instead of public service. We want transparency in every system,” he had said.