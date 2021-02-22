Opinion

Increasing kidnappings

By Editor's Mail
Kidnapping has become the easiest resource to earn. People are often kidnapped in Pakistan and that’s the reason that civilians do not feel save in the country. Lately, a 16 years old girl was kidnapped in the country by three men. Such incidents restrict girls to go out. Such incidents are also the reason for females to skip education. Evil of kidnapping is the gangster in a society that hampers a country to get secured. Such issues must be taken into consideration so that we can build a safe society.
Farahnaz
Turbat

