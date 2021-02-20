Fake doctors

Sir, quality doctors play a crucial role in a well establiahed society beacuae they treat the patients and secure their lives. In this prevailing era science and technolgy have developed and successfully invented new unique tools which are and feasibilile and available to treat the patients on immediate bases. It is unfortunate to utter that in Pakistan doctors launching business centre in the name of hospitals for the treatment different diseases. Plenty of doctors have established their clinics or private hospitals for earning money nor saving lives of people. I have noticed some doctors from Balochistan who have not graduated yet, but they have opened their own clinics like Mediterranean theater of operations doctors or dispensers. Both MT and dispensers do injuct the patients sometimes the patients even don’t need it. they inject them because they take fee from them. Most importantly, many doctors are using illegal tables and injection for they have dealt with some drug companies to get money from them. The companies and doctors sign an agreement where doctors are directed to sell the medecine of many fake companies. In order to get a percentage from the company, they most write the tablets of fake companies. Doctors are taking money from the both patients and companies. It is saddening to say that they are destroying the lives of people because when they inject without any propose to the patients, so the injections have a disastrous reaction in the whole body of the patient. Eventually he or she dies due to chemical reactions. At the end i request to the government to not permit such doctors in our society, can their licenes since they habe disabled people.

Pervaz Ahmed

Mashkay, Awaran