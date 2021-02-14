Saeed Ajmal does like PSL 6 song

LAHORE: Former spin master and Islamabad United Assistant Coach Saeed Ajmal does not like the anthem for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and says the song “is not related to cricket.”

Groove Mera — a blend of Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners — was released on February 7 to mixed reactions. There were some who loved the song and the mix of traditional and rising stars, while others did not like it at all.

Speaking to ProPakistani, Ajmal revealed to host that he is not a fan of the anthem because he found it underwhelming.

He said that he does not think “Groove Mera” can be a cricket anthem, expressing his preference for Ab Khel Jamay Gaa sung by singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar.

But, he said, at the end of the day, the song did not matter as Islamabad [United] will have to make the opposition sing to their tunes.