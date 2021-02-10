CITY

SHC annoyed at lawmaker’s absence

By INP
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday expressed anger at the absence of PTI Sindh chapter’s leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi in the hearing of his bail petition in a land allotment case.

Finding Naqvi missing, the judge asked the defense counsel as to why his client was not present for the hearing. The lawyer said he was unaware of the reason behind his absence.

The judge observed Naqi had also skipped the previous hearings. At this, the defense sought time to contact the politician.

Later, the high court directed Naqvi to ensure his appearance in the next hearing on February 25.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an inquiry against Naqvi over the allotment of land on a 30-year lease to a business firm in 2006 where he was working as a director.

After receiving a call-up notice from the anti-corruption watchdog, Naqvi had moved in November last to the high court to secure a pre-arrest bail.

