PM desires net zero emissions for country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for actively looking into the possibility of net zero emissions for the country, which may become possible with enhancement of the carbon sequestration potential.

Chairing a meeting of the Committee on Climate Change on Monday, the premier directed for ensuring complete transparency, including actively engaging SUPARCO, for satellite imagery in the execution of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme across the country. The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the progress on the programme and appreciated the efforts of the Ministry of Climate Change.

Underscoring the need for putting in place the early warning system to mitigate impacts of erratic climate change, the premier stressed upon the need for water treatment plants to purify contaminated surface water of the rivers.

The meeting reviewed the latest inventory reserves of greenhouse gases and progress made on the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme. It was informed that Pakistan’s emission growth is 9 per cent below Business as Usual baseline and also below the nationally determined commitments.

Special assistant to the prime minister on climate change updated the prime minister about the progress of the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami Programme. Pakistan is set to achieve its first billion tree target by the middle of 2021, which will be celebrated across the country, the meeting was informed.

The meeting was informed that the country is ranked as 8th in terms of Climate Vulnerability Ranking and is faced with threats of rain variability, urban flooding, increased temperature and formation of glacial lakes. It was informed that 80,000 jobs were offered during the Covid-19 under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Separately, PM Imran has directed the authorities concerned to accord special emphasis to reduce the burden of indirect taxes on the people.

Chairing a meeting of his economic team on Monday, the premier noted that the indirect taxes burden the poor segments of society the most.

He also directed the economic team to furnish recommendations to bring down taxes on the imported edible items so that relief could be provided to the people, especially the poor and middle class.

PM Imran said that protecting the interest of the common man is the foremost priority of the government. He said that the poor people have been affected due to the difficult economic situation; hence, providing them every possible relief is the government’s priority.

The meeting discussed various proposals to provide targeted subsidies to the disadvantaged segments of the society under Ehsaas programme.