Internet deprivation

According to the annual report of 2020 released by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the country’s digital economy has enhanced massively during the pandemic since more and more people are using it. Following year, Pakistan’s internet users crossed 90 million. On one hand, some areas of Pakistan ,residents enjoy digitization with the best internet service and on the other hand, in the areas of Balochistan people do not even know about digital realm. The students of Blalochistan cannot study well. The civilians there cannot do online jobs and most of them are unaware of digitization. The authorities should also provide internet in Balochistan like any other province.

Farahnaz

Turbat