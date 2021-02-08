CITY

ECP rejects Talpur’s request to bin disqualification case

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday turned down a request of Faryal Talpur, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister, seeking to quash a disqualification case against her.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, announced the verdict it reserved on January 11 after hearing arguments of both sides.

Further hearing was adjourned until March 22.

In June 2019, the Sindh chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) moved an application with the commission for Talpur’s disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution.

The applicants claimed Talpur was no more Sadiq and Ameen as she had not declared her full assets and had not disclosed her properties in Larkana and Shahdadkot districts to the commission.

According to Talpur’s asset statement provided to the ECP last year, her net worth is Rs396.36 million.

She also has weapons worth Rs1.48 million, whereas her spouse Mir Munawar Ali Talpur, an MP from Mirpurkhas, does not possess arms.

Staff Report

