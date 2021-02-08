NATIONAL

Army donates its Covid-19 vaccine share to national drive

Chief military spokesperson Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the PLA donated an undisclosed number of doses, making Pakistan the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from China

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD/BEIJING: The Pakistan Army donated a batch of Chinese coronavirus jabs — delivered for the troops on Sunday by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed forces of China — to the national vaccination drive, the chief military spokesperson said Monday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar said the PLA donated an undisclosed number of doses, making Pakistan the first foreign military to receive vaccine assistance from China.

- Advertisement -

“However, keeping with the Pakistan armed forces’ traditional spirit of ‘nation comes first, always and every time’ it has been decided to contribute the complete donation to the national vaccination drive [for] frontline healthcare workers across Pakistan who are the real heroes fighting against the pandemic and saving precious lives,” the statement said.

“Pakistan’s armed forces extend their deepest gratitude to PLA and the People’s Republic of China for this magnanimous donation during testing times,” it added.

Responding to the development, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the lauded military’s decision to donate the vaccines.

The move, he said, was in line with the government’s decision of giving first priority to the frontline healthcare workers.

The Global Times reported the vaccine shots were produced by Chinese state-owned drug producer Sinopharm.

Pakistan began rolling out the anti-coronavirus jabs last Wednesday, a day after receiving half a million shots of the Sinopharm vaccine.

As per the roll-out plan, the vaccine will first be made available to more than 400,000 doctors and frontline healthcare workers, teachers and social workers because they run the highest risk of exposure to the contagious disease.

After that, the shots will be provided to citizens over the age of 65, who generally face a higher mortality risk from the virus.

Pakistan received its first tranche of the Sinopharm jabs, given by China as a “gift”, on Tuesday last. The shipment marked the first shots to be imported into the country where more than 549,032 cases of the disease have been reported since the outbreak in February last.

In addition, the government is due to receive a further 1.1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine by the end of this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced late last month.

Separately, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan announced on Saturday that the government has secured 17 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine through the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVAX initiative. Of these, he had said, about seven million doses will be available in the first quarter of the year and the rest by the end of 2021.

AMRY DENIES BACKDOOR DEALS WITH PDM:

- Advertisement -

ISPR DG Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday strictly condemned the recent wave of hearsay claiming that the army had established and used any sort of backdoor contacts with the ranks of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to intervene into political matters.

In his response to the speculations raised by the PDM leadership during a segment on a private news channel, the ISPR DG said: “The army has nothing to do with politics and those maligning its role in this regard are advised to abstain from making such statements. Otherwise, those people making accusations should present evidence against their claims.”

He maintained that the biggest responsibility of the army was of security and safeguarding of the motherland, adding that the military leadership was too busy in dispensing its duties to intervene in political matters.

DG Babar categorically denied any indirect contact with any political leader and said: “Please do not drag the army into this.

It’s inappropriate to comment on political matters and linking it to the army without any proof or research. All such hearsay must come to an end now.”

Previous article1 terrorist killed, 5 arrested in Karachi IBO: CTD
Next articlePakistan beat South Africa in second Test to take series 2-0
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

JUI-F challenges elections amendment in top court

ISLAMABAD: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has approached the Sumpreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) in an attempt to block the Electiosn Amendment Ordinance 2021 and...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC seeks timeframe for Karak temple rebuilding

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a timeframe for the rebuilding of a historical Hindu temple in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district vandalised in...
Read more
KARACHI

ECP rejects Talpur’s request to bin disqualification case

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday turned down a request of Faryal Talpur, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former president...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan’s Covid-19 death toll crosses 12,000-mark

ISLAMABAD: With 59 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's tally of fatalities due to the infection crossed the grim 12,000 milestone on...
Read more
Sports

Pakistan beat South Africa in second Test to take series 2-0

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won its first series against South Africa since 2003 by 2-0 with a 95-run victory in the second Test on the fifth...
Read more
KARACHI

1 terrorist killed, 5 arrested in Karachi IBO: CTD

KARACHI: Foiling a potential terrorism plot, officials of Sindh police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday killed one suspected terrorist and arrested five in an...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Pakistan beat South Africa in second Test to take series 2-0

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan won its first series against South Africa since 2003 by 2-0 with a 95-run victory in the second Test on the fifth...

Army donates its Covid-19 vaccine share to national drive

1 terrorist killed, 5 arrested in Karachi IBO: CTD

Lawyers protesting against anti-encroachment drive storm IHC building

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.