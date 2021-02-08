CITY

1 terrorist killed, 5 arrested in Karachi IBO: CTD

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Foiling a potential terrorism plot, officials of Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday killed one suspected terrorist and arrested five in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Karachi.

A shootout took place between the suspects and law enforcement officials at Shah Latif Town, said CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Umar Shahid Hamid, adding that a stun grenade was used in the operation as well.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) had previously issued an alert expressing fears of a major terrorist attack in the city, DIG Hamid said.

He further said foreigners were present among the arrested suspects and a rickshaw fitted with explosives — for purported use in a suicide attack — was found at their hideout which was defused by members of the bomb disposal squad.

Weapons, explosives, and suicide jackets were recovered in the operation as well, he said.

