Army denies backdoor deals with PDM

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar on Monday strictly condemned the recent wave of hearsay claiming that the army had established and used any sort of backdoor contacts with the ranks of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to intervene into political matters.

In his response to the speculations raised by the PDM leadership during a segment on a private news channel, the ISPR DG said: “The army has nothing to do with politics and those maligning its role in this regard are advised to abstain from making such statements. Otherwise, those people making accusations should present evidence against their claims.”

He maintained that the biggest responsibility of the army was of security and safeguarding of the motherland, adding that the military leadership was too busy in dispensing its duties to intervene in political matters.

DG Babar categorically denied any indirect contact with any political leader and said: “Please do not drag the army into this.

It’s inappropriate to comment on political matters and linking it to the army without any proof or research. All such hearsay must come to an end now.”

Last month, the chief of the military’s media wing said had said that the leaders of the opposition would be offered tea and snacks and looked after if they decided to stage a long march towards Rawalpindi.

Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar had been answering a question at a press conference about PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s indication that the opposition could turn the direction of its anti-government movement towards the army leadership.

Recently, the PDM president announced a long march towards the federal capital would take place on March 26, but has since forgone any claims of marching to the military headquarters.

“I don’t see a reason for [them] coming to Pindi. And if at all they want to come, we will offer them refreshments (chai pani) and look after them. What more can I say?” the ISPR DG had said at the time.

Maj Gen Iftikhar had also been asked by a reporter whether any “stern action” would be taken against those propagating an “anti-army narrative” — an apparent reference to some PDM leaders.

The ISPR chief had responded: “When it comes to criticism or allegations levelled, the army is doing its job. As to why are we not responding to that, only such allegations are responded to which have some weight or are based on facts.

“We have our hands full and we neither want to get involved in such things nor will we. We have stayed the course [and] we will stay the course. There is nothing to worry about; we are not worried.”

He had said that the morale of the entire army and that of the families of the martyrs was very high.

The opposition alliance and particularly PML-N supreme leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif have in recent months accused the army leadership of meddling in the country’s politics and bringing Imran Khan into power by manipulating the 2018 general elections.

While answering another question about the PDM’s allegations against the army, Maj Gen Iftikhar had denied the impression that there was “no concern” within the army over the statements, but emphasised that the armed forces’ morale remained high.

“The army is doing its job despite whatever is being said. [But] the concern remains in its place,” he had said.

In a reference to PDM’s statements, the ISPR DG had said: “the type of allegations that are being levelled have no weight”, and cited the allegation about the 2018 elections not being fair.

“The incumbent government asked the Pak Army to conduct elections and the Army conducted them with full responsibility and integrity.

“After that, if anyone has any problem regarding that, then all Pakistani institutions are working and they are the ones who have to decide on that and they should be approached,” he had added.

On the occasion, he had also stressed: “Army neither has the need to interfere in political matters nor should attempts be made to drag it in.”

Asked about Prime Minister Imran’s statement that the opposition was asking the army to overthrow his government, the ISPR DG had declined to comment. At that time as well, he had stressed that there had been “absolutely no” backdoor contact between the army and the opposition.

“There is no such thing. We want to stay out of it and we are out of it,” he had maintained.

In December of last year, PM Imran had said that opposition parties were putting pressure on the army because they knew he would never grant them any national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) deal.

Presiding over a meeting of the government and his party spokespersons, the prime minister had reiterated that the government will not bow down before the opposition parties’ blackmailing tactics. He had added that the PDM should have supported the government on electoral reforms if they are on the streets against any polls-related issue.

The opposition did not take part in any legislation during the past two-and-a-half years, the PM had said on the occasion, adding that they had used the parliament for their personal interests. He had further said that they could never misguide the masses by telling lies.

The premier had maintained that the opposition would have ended its protest if the governed had accepted their proposals pertaining to the amendment in national accountability laws.