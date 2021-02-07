Suspects in Pearl case shifted to new premises

KARACHI: The Sindh government has shifted the principal suspect in the 2002 murder of Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl from a death cell to a newly-built facility inside the prison.

In January, a three-judge panel quashed 18-year-old murder convictions against four suspects, including British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. However, kidnapping convictions were left in place, but the other four men were ordered freed as they had already served out sentences for the kidnapping charges.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, on February 2, the Supreme Court ordered the Sindh government to remove Sheikh from his death cell in the Karachi Central Prison and transfer to a government safe house as a stepping stone to his full release.

A notification from the Sindh Home Department issued Saturday said all five suspects “are to be shifted to the newly constricted Rooms for the meeting of spouses with Prisoners situated outside of the main prison and within the boundary of Central Prison Karachi.”

However, “no internet, telephone and for that matter any device/means of communicating with [the] outside world is to be provided,” it added.

In line with the Supreme Court’s decision, the notification also directed to ensure complete security of the rest house and allowed Sheikh’s family access to him between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm [GMT+5].