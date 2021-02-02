SC orders to remove suspect in Pearl murder from death cell

During the hearing, Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan insisted Sheikh was “not [just] an accused but a terrorist mastermind.” At this, Justice Umar Ata Bandial sought links between Sheikh and terrorist organisations.

Khan said that the government was of the opinion that the case against the suspect was strong. However, Justice Muneeb Akhtar observed the attorney general until yesterday had said the SHC [Sindh High Court] did not hear the federal government.

“From your arguments, it seems that you no longer have these objections,” the judge said. At this, Sindh Advocate General Barrister Zamir Ghumro said the federal government was not a party in the case heard by the SHC.

“Did the Sindh government raise any objection in the high court regarding this?” asked Justice Akhtar. Ghumro responded in the negative.

“The detention [of the accused appears] to be a provincial matter. The federal government has delegated its authority to the provinces [through the 18th amendment],” the judge said.

“Therefore, it seems that only the Sindh advocate general needs to be given notice.”

At this, Khan asserted the bench could not deprive the Centre of its powers. “There should also be proof before exercising powers,” said JusticeMansoor Ali Shah, observing the provincial government did not have evidence to keep the accused in custody.

When Khan said that it was possible the state was in possession of such evidence, the bench questioned why the material was not handed over to the Sindh government. “It seems that the attorney general has not read the reasons for the decision of the high court,” said Justice Shah.

Justice Bandial also asked the federal government to present the evidence against the accused.

Justice Bandial remarked that Sheikh had been incarcerated for 18 years while the charges proven against him were for kidnapping. “Keeping one detained means ‘no trial’,” he said, adding that it would be wrong to accuse someone of being a terrorist without evidence.