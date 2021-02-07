CITY

Sindh administers Covid-19 jabs to over 7,000 medics

By INP
A paramedic attends a training session for the upcoming Covid-19 coronavirus vaccination drive in Karachi on January 30, 2021. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP)

KARACHI: Sindh has administered coronavirus vaccine shots to more than 7,000 frontline workers so far as the campaign continued across the province Sunday.

According to the health department, during the drive for the frontline healthcare workers, 912 shots administered were at Khaliq Dina Hall vaccination center whereas 329 workers received the jabs at Jinnah Hospital.

- Advertisement -

727 shots were distributed at DOW University of Health Sciences (DUHS), 1608 at Qatar Hospital, 743 at Sindh Government Hospital, while 431 were vaccinated at Liaquatabad Hospital.

Moreover, 258 shots were given at the Children Hospital, New Karachi, 743 at Sindh Government Hospital, 881 were administered vaccine in Malir.

Previous articleHimalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods
Avatar
INP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Transparent polls real strength of democracy: Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said transparency in elections is the real strength of a democracy. In a tweet,...
Read more
NATIONAL

DRAP session on Covid-19 jabs’ adverse reactions reporting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Pharmacovigilance Centre (PNPC) of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) has arranged a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pharmacist passes away of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Renowned pharmacist and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) vice president Abdul Qadir Javed Iqbal died of Covid-19 on Sunday. During his career, Dr Iqbal...
Read more
NATIONAL

Second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs soon: reports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is likely to receive the second tranche of the Chinese Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine within the next 24 hours. Reports citing sources suggest Beijing...
Read more
NATIONAL

Open balloting in Senate polls aimed at ensuring transparency: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government intended to conduct the forthcoming Senate elections...
Read more
KARACHI

Karachi police book PTI leader for resisting anti-encroachment drive

KARACHI: Karachi police on Sunday registered a complaint against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader and Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on charges of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pharmacist passes away of coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Renowned pharmacist and Pharmacy Council of Pakistan (PCP) vice president Abdul Qadir Javed Iqbal died of Covid-19 on Sunday. During his career, Dr Iqbal...
COVID-19

Second batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 jabs soon: reports

Open balloting in Senate polls aimed at ensuring transparency: minister

Search underway for three climbers on K2 mountain

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.