Sindh administers Covid-19 jabs to over 7,000 medics

KARACHI: Sindh has administered coronavirus vaccine shots to more than 7,000 frontline workers so far as the campaign continued across the province Sunday.

According to the health department, during the drive for the frontline healthcare workers, 912 shots administered were at Khaliq Dina Hall vaccination center whereas 329 workers received the jabs at Jinnah Hospital.

727 shots were distributed at DOW University of Health Sciences (DUHS), 1608 at Qatar Hospital, 743 at Sindh Government Hospital, while 431 were vaccinated at Liaquatabad Hospital.

Moreover, 258 shots were given at the Children Hospital, New Karachi, 743 at Sindh Government Hospital, 881 were administered vaccine in Malir.