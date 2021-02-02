HEADLINES

DRAP allows import of Russian coronavirus vaccine

The efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6 per cent with 100 per cent efficacy against severe cases of Covid-19

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has authorised AGP Limited, a Pakistani pharmaceutical company, to import and introduce Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, in the country.

In a notification to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday, AGP Ltd said that DRAP has granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine to prevent coronavirus infection to the company.

The company has said that it is now making efforts to ensure the availability of sufficient supplies of the vaccine on an emergency basis in order to play a key role in supporting the government’s objective of vaccinating the masses.

The vaccine has been developed by the Gamaleya National Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Russia, one of the world’s leading research institutions. This vaccine has been approved by 15 countries including Russia, Hungary, Argentina and the United Arab Emirates with registrations underway in several other countries.

“As per the Interim Clinical Study Report which is based on the Phase III trials of 21,862 volunteers the efficacy of Sputnik V has been determined at 91.6 per cent with 100 per cent efficacy against severe cases of Covid-19. The vaccine has a good safety profile and in particular, there is no strong allergy that is caused by the vaccine,” stated the pharma.

“This is by far the most effective Covid-19 vaccine to have received EUA in Pakistan and can be administered two persons aged 18 and above including persons aged above 60,” it added.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to DRAP and the Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination, for their tireless efforts in ensuring registration of the Vaccine on a fast track basis,” the notification said.

Previous articleECC likely to approve Rs141mln grant to pay off Covid campaign fees
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

ECC likely to approve Rs141mln grant to pay off Covid campaign fees

ISLAMABAD: Federal cabinet’s Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday is likely to direct the finance division to allocate Rs141.308 million as a technical supplementary grant...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC moved against SHC verdict against 1,200 KPT employees’ termination

KARACHI: The federal government on Tuesday filed an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC) challenging the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) verdict that declared the...
Read more
HEADLINES

SC says Justice Isa’s mobile phone hacked

The phone of Supreme Court (SC) judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, has been secured after the apex court on Tuesday revealed that it had...
Read more
HEADLINES

Opp does not have ‘the guts to resign’, says PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), lack the "courage and character" and needed to...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sindh education minister says schools will close if cases increase

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani, a day after the schools reopened across the country, said that the province may close its educational institutes once...
Read more
HEADLINES

Botched Allama Iqbal statue removed from public park

A statue of the Poet of the East, after having facing heavy backlash on social media, is being removed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal Park and will...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Security of NSK 

The return of test cricket to the metropolis has been causing serious difficulties to the people, especially those living in adjoining areas of the...

Gwadar stadium

Would dalits benefit from farmers’ protest?’

When no news is good news

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.