PCB decides to give players relief from Covid-19 bubble

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has approached different companies to buy Covid-19 vaccines for players and officials.

According to details, PCB has been planning to give players relief from the bio-secure bubbles following the Covid-19 pandemic. The vaccine will be injected into all players and officials after which they will get free from the bio-secure bubbles.

PCB’s CEO, Wasim Khan has also confirmed that they have contacted different companies to buy Covid-19 vaccines.

It must be noted here that Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was the first sports body to buy Covid-19 vaccines for players and officials.