Street crime is on the rise

Our country faces many problems and one of them is street crime. But the issue is being ignored as Pakistani media outlets are busy discussing the issue of Hania Amir and Asim Azhar’s divorce or Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir’s wedding ceremony. To feel sorry for someone or to feel happy and send them good wishes is a good thing but to make it a habit all the time, and to set aside the most important matters, is not good at all. In fact, we have so many problems that we can highlight through the use of social media to create awareness for more people. Street crime such as cell phone hijacking, car theft, gold jewelry, etc., is very common in Pakistan, especially in Karachi. In cities like Karachi, you will not find one person who has never seen a street crime. Many Karachi residents have been arrested at gunpoint, or they have friends or family members who are experiencing this nightmare. We have lost many lives due to non-compliance with cell phones or wallets.
Kashif Khan
Islamabad

