Opposition to oppose amendment for changing Senate voting system

Leader of opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistani Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) on Saturday decided to oppose the constitutional amendment being introduced by the ruling PTI to change the voting procedure of the Senate.

According to local media reports, leaders of the said parties, after mulling over the matter, would finalise a strategy on Monday before the National Assembly session. Reports state that both the PML-N and PPP have strongly rejected the idea of an open ballot.

Earlier in the month, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had approved the proposal to legislate on the issue to bring “transparency in the electoral process”.

On Thursday, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan had said that a bill comprising three amendments to the Constitution of Pakistan would be presented in the Parliament next week ahead of the upcoming Senate elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Information Department (PID) in Islamabad, Babar Awan had said the constitutional amendment bill proposes allowing “voting not to be hidden”.

“To date, no one ever talked about legislation to make the Senate elections fair,” the PM’s aide underscored. “For the first time in Pakistan’s history, a constitutional package for reforms has been prepared.

“It was agreed in the Charter of Democracy that the vote should be open and recognisable. In order to stop horse trading, the Opposition parties should unite and consider the amendment as a national agenda,” he stressed.

“Governments do not go as a result of bad prayers but through a no-confidence motion under a constitutional procedure,” he said. “The transparency report is another proof of the PML-N’s corruption.”