Some uniformity in Biden administration, PM Imran’s priorities: Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that there a few areas in which the Biden administration and Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s prioriteis alligned.

He was speaking to the media in Multan, a day after his telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss bilateral ties, the Afghan peace process and the Daniel Pearl murder case.

On such area, Qureshi said, was climate change. “Imran Khan has previously said on several occasions that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change,” he said.

Speaking about the phone call, Qureshi said the US had also highlighted the priority of battling corruption and money laundering which was also “in line with the premier’s thinking”.

Referring to the Pearl murder case, Qureshi said he told the US state secretary that Pakistan was aware of its responsibility regarding all legal options within the ambit of the law. He reaffirmed that it was the wish of the Pakistan government as well that “the family of Daniel Pearl should be given justice” but it should be “within the limits of the law”.

The foreign minister said he had a “good conversation” with Blinken and hoped that interaction and engagement between the two administrations would continue on key aspects of the bilateral relationship.