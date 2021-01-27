NATIONAL

Turkish agency sets up medical facility in Karachi

By News Desk

A state-owned aid agency of Turkey has opened a medical facility for surgeries of children born with cleft lip and palate in Pakistan.

The specialised operation theater has been set up at Al Mustafa Medical Center — a charity hospital run by a local NGO — in Karachi, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency’s (TIKA) coordinator Ibrahim Katirci, founder of the charity Haji Muhammad Hanif Tayyab and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated the facility.

The facility, according to a statement from TIKA, will perform up to 1,000 surgeries annually.

Addressing the ceremony, Ismail thanked TIKA and the Turkish government for setting up the state-of-the-art facility for needy children.

Pakistan-Turkey friendship, he noted, is exemplary and will keep on flourishing in the days to come.

Katirci, in his remarks, said the establishment of the medical facility is aimed at enabling the children born with cleft lip and palate a chance to live a normal life.

Tayyab also thanked TIKA and the Turkish government for their contribution to “this noble cause.”

TIKA recently established an ultrasound facility at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center Karachi, the city’s largest public hospital, with five color dopplers.

The facility provides free of cost service to up to 6,000 patients a month.

The country’s first-ever high dependency unit for Thalassemia patients has also been established by the Turkish aid agency in Karachi.

Previous articleGovt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt will not create hurdles in PDM long march, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the government will not create any hurdles in the way of the proposed long march of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Police book hundreds of varsity students for ‘vandalism’, ‘arson’ outside campus

LAHORE: Punjab police on Wednesday registered a first information report (FIR) against hundreds of students on charges of vandalism and arson during a protest...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan reaffirms cooperation to prevent conflict

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reaffirmed Islamabad's commitment to multilateral cooperation for preserving peace, preventing conflict and realising the sustainable development...
Read more
NATIONAL

China, Pakistan launch online agro-industrial platform to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan launched an online platform to collect and display information and achievements of agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries,...
Read more
NATIONAL

US cites ‘moral imperative’ to develop AI weapons as Pakistan calls for ban

WASHINGTON: The United States should not agree to ban the use or development of autonomous weapons powered by artificial intelligence (AI) software, a government-appointed...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Bigger than winning World Cup’: Nepali climber on first winter ascent of K2

KATHMANDU: A team of Nepali climbers that made the first winter summit of K2, the world’s second tallest peak, arrived back in the country...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

China, Pakistan launch online agro-industrial platform to boost cooperation

ISLAMABAD: China and Pakistan launched an online platform to collect and display information and achievements of agricultural and industrial cooperation between the two countries,...

Cricket Australia confirms Indian players racially abused

US cites ‘moral imperative’ to develop AI weapons as Pakistan calls for ban

‘Bigger than winning World Cup’: Nepali climber on first winter ascent of K2

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.