NATIONAL

Undeterred by ‘sinister propaganda’, NAB chief vows to pursue ‘untouchables’

Justice (r) Iqbal says anti-graft body's work won't be affected by intimidation, threats or blackmail

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chief retired Justice Javed Iqbal on Tuesday rejected malicious claims and “sinister propaganda” against the graft buster who he said will continue to pursue the “untouchables”.

Addressing a gathering of members of the Islamabad chamber of commerce, Justice Iqbal, without naming anyone, said those who owned plazas in Dubai were not able to justify their income.

In a thinly veiled reference to former finance minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ishaq Dar, he said: “When NAB asked them you owned a Honda motorcycle a few years ago and today [all of a sudden] you have plazas in Dubai, where did all of this [money] come from? They had no answer.”

“They thought that it was better to leave the country [than being interrogated by NAB],” he said.

“NAB,” he said, “took the first step and went after people who were untouchable until a few years ago.” “People whom you couldn’t look in the eye, whom you couldn’t touch, whom you couldn’t summon even in your dreams, NAB summoned them,” he added.

“Intimidation, threats or blackmailing [the agency] will not affect its work.”

He said since 2017, when he assumed charge, the agency had recovered Rs487 billion.

Iqbal insisted the agency was not working against the interests of the corporate sector and rejected claims of businessmen being “forced” to flee the country because of NAB. Businessmen who left the country, he said, had done so “for a better future [and on] their own accord.”

In several cases, he said, accused in corruption references had sought out of court settlements with the complainants and the watchdog never objected to it.

He clarified the agency was not pursuing taxation cases against the business community anymore. Justice Iqbal further said the country’s exports were lesser than Bangladesh’s because of expensive electricity and gas, the law and order situation which he said was now improving, and weak policies.

Regretting the “sinister propaganda” being carried out against the agency, he said: “The only thing that is left to be said is that corona was brought about by NAB.”

He insisted the agency had never humiliated any suspect, denying the accusations that suspects dying in its custody. The investigation had revealed the deaths were caused by heart attacks, he said.

Any suspect who is suffering from medical conditions, Iqbal said, is immediately taken to a hospital.

The NAB chief said that currently, 1,235 corruption references were pending in courts but not even one percent of them was against members of the business community.

He added that in the past three years, NAB had never intervened to stop a housing project that was under construction.

Previous articleHEC to consult varsities on online exams: minister
Next articleSindh pins big hopes on small dams to help farmers beat drought
Avatar
Staff Report

2 COMMENTS

  1. The way PDM members and people from PPP and PML-N talk with pride and immunity if they were in any stricter national law country let’s say Turkey, they would face a life sentence or even a hanging after termed as anarchist or even a traitor.

    I’m talking about Zardari’s “NAB ke chairman ki kia majaal” and The attitudes from the Mandviwala’s and Sindh & Punjab’s political Oligarchy. They would be annihilated in any other country so they should be thankful that they can be a free walking traitors and thugs in Pakistan.

  2. It’s dire need for us to be loyal to the flag and not these PPP and PML-N political mafia’s because for them Pakistan is just a cash cow. Pakistan can go to hell and any enemy of Pakistan can devour it they wouldn’t care any less. They can sell Pakistan in a heart beat.

    As a Pakistani if we have to save this country for our children, Stop voting for traitors for your personal gains because this Rupee you carry in your pockets would be useless when these traitors sell Pakistan. I hope NAB does it’s work and drag these traitors to the gallows.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Renowned poet Dr Rehan Azmi passes away

Renowned poet Dr Rehan Azmi passed away on Tuesday at the age of 63 after a long illness. Dr Azmi had been ill for a...
Read more
HEADLINES

Our responsibility to conduct transparent inquiry into Broadsheet, says Faraz

Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that is a good thing that the Broadsheet LLC scandal has become so popular, adding that the...
Read more
HEADLINES

Pakistan reduces vulnerability to climate change by three points

ISLAMABAD: The efforts of the government to protect the environment seem to have borne fruit as Pakistan has succeeded to reduce its vulnerability to climate...
Read more
HEADLINES

Kashmiris observe black day on Indian Republic Day

ISLAMABAD: Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over observed the Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Tuesday...
Read more
HEADLINES

Minister lambasts PML-N for skipping govt-opp meet for ‘unelected person’

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan spoke against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) decision to attend the meeting of an "unelected...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI files foreign funding case against JUI-F

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has filed a foreign funding case against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday,...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Comment

Modi confirms his fascist credentials

There can be no two opinions about the fact India is an irreconcilable enemy of Pakistan, and it has been and continues to unfurls...

Our responsibility to conduct transparent inquiry into Broadsheet, says Faraz

Pakistan reduces vulnerability to climate change by three points

=INDIA-PAKISTAN-KASHMIR-UNREST

Kashmiris observe black day on Indian Republic Day

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.