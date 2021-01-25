Opinion

Covid in Nigeria

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

The coronavirus is very greatly emphasized in all newspapers, channels and different sites in the world. In the wake of Covid-19 we are guided to apply corona SOPs and find a cure for this virus. A news was spread that a new coronavirus variant emerged in Nigeria. It is not a very famous affair. But most the African countries are said to be infected. The increased transmission of virus in Nigeria is observed. According to a research paper seen by the Associated Press ” The variant was found in two patients samples collected on Africa CDC this week. In Pakistan, the situation is not the same as compared to European countries. But we need to be very careful from it’s impacts by being a responsible citizen.

Barkatullah

Turbat

Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

