NATIONAL

SHC asks NAB to complete assets probe against Sharjeel till Feb 23

Orders for promoting lecturers within 20 days

By TLTP

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to complete the inquiry against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon in the assets case till February 23.
At the outset of the hearing on Tuesday, the SHC bench hearing the case asked about the status of the inquiry against the PPP stalwart.
The NAB prosecutor told the court that they are investigating Memon in the illegal appointments made in the Sindh Information Department and added that more time is required in its completion.
The court after extending the bail of Memon in the case directed the NAB to complete its inquiry till February 23 and summoned a progress report.
Memon is accused of hiring people illegally while serving as the Sindh information minister. Memon has also been accused of owning more assets than his sources of income. NAB has filed a Rs2.2 billion corruption reference against him. His wife and mother have been named in the case too.
NAB has also accused him of embezzling Rs5.7 billion, which the information ministry had paid to advertising agencies for awareness campaigns between 2013 and 2015. He was serving as Sindh’s information minister at the time.
Separately, the SHC has once again hinted to take contempt of court action against the provincial government and ordered the relevant authorities to give promotions to lecturers across the province within 20 days.
The Sindh High Court’s Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar heard the petition filed by Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) against the Sindh government for not granting time scales and promotions to more than 12,000 professors and lecturers. The court issued orders to grant promotions to lecturers of grade 17 and 18 across Sindh within 20 days and warned to take contempt of court action against provincial chief secretary and secretary colleges.
During the hearing, the secretary colleges told the court that a policy regarding promotions and time scale has been prepared by the government. The secretary sought 15 days from the court to complete paperwork for data of lecturers working in grade 17 to 18.
Justice Amjad Ali Sahito remarked that lecturers are demanding promotions, but what they would say about the standards of education. Justice Sahito continued that the standards of education will be known after witnessing the situation of Sindh colleges and their academic results.
He maintained that the standard of education has declined and lecturers are not ready to educate the people. The lecturers admitted that the education standards are not up to the mark.
The secretary colleges said that the government is ready to promote the lecturers but they must also perform their duties with honesty and responsibility.
Later, the court ordered the government to grant promotions to the educators within 20 days and adjourned the hearing.

Previous articlePeople are fed up with Maryam Nawaz’s stories: Firdous
Avatar
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

People are fed up with Maryam Nawaz’s stories: Firdous

LAHORE: Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that people are fed up with Pakistan Muslim...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB court summons Mandviwalla in corruption references on Feb 4

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court on Tuesday summoned Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla on February 4 in corruption references. During the proceedings, the court approved fake...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fair elections to promote, strengthen democracy: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that transparent elections will promote and strengthen democracy in the country. The president said this while talking to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Students in Punjab won’t be promoted without exams this year

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas on Tuesday said that although coronavirus pandemic has affected studies of students, yet no one will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

‘Spoilers’ can thwart Afghan peace dialogue, Qureshi warns

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday warned the international community against the damaging role of "spoilers" within and outside Afghanistan trying to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former BISP chief, others to be indicted in NAB case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday announced to indict former Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) chairperson Farzana Raja and eighteen other suspects...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Students in Punjab won’t be promoted without exams this year

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Raas on Tuesday said that although coronavirus pandemic has affected studies of students, yet no one will be...

‘Spoilers’ can thwart Afghan peace dialogue, Qureshi warns

Former BISP chief, others to be indicted in NAB case

ECP should start writing verdict in PTI funding case: Marriyum

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.