Army kills two TTP terrorists in S Waziristan

— Militants had attacked a military convoy in October last

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army killed two terrorists belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a security operation in South Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Monday.

While two terrorists were killed, another was injured during the intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Nargosa town of the district.

“Security forces conducted an IBO in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district. During [an] intense fire, two terrorists Usman Ali and Waheed were killed and one got injured and apprehended,” the ISPR said through a statement.

“The killed terrorists were active members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Sajna group and were improvised explosive device (IED) experts, terrorist trainers, motivators, and were involved in attacks on security forces.”

“Terrorist Usman was also involved in the attack on security forces on Oct 14, 2020 in which Capt Umer Cheema, two JCOs and three Soldiers were martyred while four were injured,” the statement added.

The Afghanistan-based terror group is involved in a number of attacks on the army. In the October attack, a convoy of security forces was attacked with improvised explosive devices near Razmak, resulting in the martyrdom of a captain and five soldiers. The TTP had claimed responsibility for the attack.