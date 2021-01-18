NATIONAL

FO condemns Houthi attack on Saudi border city

By Staff Report

— Houthi missile attack hurt three, one criticial

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Monday condemned a missile attack by Houthis on a village in the Saudi Arabian border city of Jazan.

Three people — a man and two children — were hurt when a military projectile hit the village on Sunday, Lt Col Mohammed bin Hassan Al-Samghan, deputy media spokesperson of Jazan Civil Defence, said.

The injured were immediately taken to hospital for treatment. One of them was in critical condition while the other two were stable, state-owned Saudi Press Agency said. The shrapnel also damaged a civilian vehicle that was near the site of the attack.

“Pakistan strongly condemns Houthi militants’ terrorist attack by launching a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians,” the FO said in a statement.

“These attacks threaten [the] peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks.”

“Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” the statement said.

The Houthis have been targeting Saudi Arabia, mainly its border cities, and oil installations with missiles and bomb-laden drones, since the beginning of the war in Yemen in 2015.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Riyadh-backed, internationally recognised government from capital Sana’a in late 2014.

Cross-border attacks by the Iran-aligned movement have escalated since May 2020 when a truce prompted by the coronavirus outbreak expired. In late June, missiles reached the capital, Riyadh.

The Houthis, who control most large urban centres, say they are fighting a corrupt system.

Previous articleArmy kills two TTP terrorists in S Waziristan
Next articleChina to sanction US officials for ‘nasty behaviour’ over Taiwan
Avatar
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt confirms payment of $21.5m damages to Broadsheet

-- SAPM Akbar releases UK court verdict against Pakistan 'to ensure transparency' ISLAMABAD: The government on Monday confirmed the payment of $21.5 million to a...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army kills two TTP terrorists in S Waziristan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army killed two terrorists belonging to the proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) during a security operation in South Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations...
Read more
NATIONAL

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp

ISLAMABAD: The triumphant team of Nepali climbers who made history when they became the first to summit K2 peak in winter arrived safely back...
Read more
NATIONAL

Arnab leaks show Modi used ‘military adventurism’ to win election: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the transcript of leaked WhatsApp conversations between an Indian anchorperson and a former head of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Former France PM Balladur on trial over ‘Karachi affair’ kickbacks

PARIS: Former France prime minister Edouard Balladur goes on trial Tuesday on charges that he used kickbacks from arms deals in the 1990s to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Buzdar given task to oversee Senate elections from Punjab

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday asked Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to oversee the matters relating to the upcoming Senate elections in the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

KARACHI

SHC summons LG secy over shortage of anti-rabies vaccines

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday summoned the Sindh local government secretary in a case pertaining to the unavailability of the rabies...

Historic K2 team make it back safely to base camp

Arnab leaks show Modi used ‘military adventurism’ to win election: Imran

Former France PM Balladur on trial over ‘Karachi affair’ kickbacks

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.